Business Hung Yen longan promoted among int'l diplomatic corps, industry associations Diplomatic corps and industry associations from more than 20 countries visited Hung Yen on August 22 for an experiential event and friendly gathering hosted by local authorities to promote the northern province’s culture and signature fruit – longan.

Business Hanoi to deploy more buses for National Day holiday The Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) plans to operate more bus trips add more vehicles to its fleet to meet the needs of passengers during the National Day holiday (September 1-4).

Business Quang Ninh develops digital economy The northern province of Quang Ninh is promoting the development of its digital economy to increase production value, improve growth quality, local living conditions as well as the province’s competitiveness, in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution creating great impacts on all aspects of social and economic life.

Business Vietnamese retail giants see opportunities in domestic market Large Vietnamese retailers are trying to expand their scale, exerting competitive pressure on foreign competitors to find opportunities in the retail sector.