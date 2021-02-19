Business Bright outlook for rice exports in 2021: Insider This year’s rice exports will not only sustain the value growth seen in 2020 but also increase in volume, a leader from major rice exporter - the Trung An Hi-tech Farming JSC - has said.

Business HCM City: Work begins to supply power for Metro Line No 1 The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR) and contractors kicked off work on power supply for the southern economic hub’s first metro line project on February 19, which has now seen 82 percent of works completed.

Business Coal companies report rises in revenues but declining profits As mining activities are seasonal and affected by the weather, revenue and profit of coal mining businesses have fluctuated continuously over the past 10 years.

Business Over 123 million USD for building Thuan Thanh I Industrial Park Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved investment intention in a project on infrastructure development at the Thuan Thuan I Industrial Park in northern Bac Ninh province.