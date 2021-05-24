Financial aid presented to help military in COVID-19 fight
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee handed over 54.5 billion VND (2.36 million VND) in donations to the Ministry of National Defence (MoD) on May 24 to assist COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.
At the presentation ceremony in Hanoi, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien thanked leaders of the Central Military Commission, the MoD, and the entire armed forces, especially military personnel, for actively and effectively engaging in the COVID-19 fight.
Noting the complex developments of the pandemic, he said the VFF Central Committee’s Standing Board proposes the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat continue calling for donations to help frontline forces, including healthcare and military units.
The aid will also be spent on assisting poor and disadvantaged people as well as those in quarantine sites suffering from income cuts, he added.
Chien expressed a hope that the Central Military Commission and the MoD will keep encouraging officers and soldiers in the army to promote their role as one of the pioneering forces in the COVID-19 fight, helping the country weather the pandemic.
Appreciating the support for frontline forces, including the army, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien pledged that the financial aid will be used for the right purpose and in the most effective manner.
The military is maintaining about 1,900 checkpoints along more than 5,000km of land border and 3,260km of sea border. More than 13,000 military and police personnel are working around the clock to control illegal border crossings and prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.
The military is running 175 quarantine facilities, which have accommodated nearly 230,000 people in quarantine so far, the deputy minister said, adding that it is ready to expand quarantine facilities at the request of the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
As of noon on May 24, Vietnam had recorded 5,308 cases of COVID-19, with 3,823 cases of community transmission. These include 2,721 recoveries and 43 fatalities. The number of domestic infections since April 27, when the latest outbreak began, stands at 2,253, according to the Ministry of Health./.