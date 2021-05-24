Society Adjustments to master plan create new vision for Da Nang’s development Adjustments to the master plan for central Da Nang city to 2030 and vision to 2045 approved recently by the Prime Minister are believed to “open the door” for it to map out its vision and orientation for the future.

Society Scented books for kids make debut The first two in a set of scented books developed by Dinh Ti Trading And Culture Service Company Limited and Youth Publishing House have made their debut, one with the fragrance of flowers and the other with that of various kinds of fruits.

Society 63.4 percent of Vietnamese communes meet new-style rural criteria A total of 5,248 out of Vietnam’s 8,267 communes, or 63.4 percent, fulfilled the criteria set for new-style rural areas as of the end of April, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society Vietnamese student earns highest score at Asian Physics Olympiad All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2021 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have won prizes, bringing home two golds, one silver, three bronzes and two certificates of merit, reported the Ministry of Education and Training on May 23.