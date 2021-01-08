Business Around 2,100 new companies set up in first week of 2021 Some 2,100 new businesses were established in the first week of 2021, a 46 percent increase year-on-year, according to an official from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Online promotion a trade gateway for SMEs Online trade promotion offers businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), direct access to international customers, boosts their sales, speeds up the marketing process, and saves costs, experts have said.

Business Livestock industry targets production growth of 6 percent Vietnam’s livestock industry hopes to increase its average production growth rate in 2021 by 5-6 percent, according to the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Banking sector looks to keep inflation at around 4 percent The banking sector has set a goal of flexibly managing and coordinating monetary, macroeconomic, and fiscal policies to control the inflation rate to around 4 percent this year and serve economic recovery and growth.