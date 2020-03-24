World Cambodia strives to cope with COVID-19 Ministries and sectors of Cambodia are ramping up efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of infection cases in the country had reached 87 as of March 23 evening.

World Singapore’s core inflation turns negative in February Singapore’s core inflation fell sharply to -0.1 percent in February, from 0.3 percent in January, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on March 23.

World Thailand to declare state of emergency on March 26 Thailand will declare a state of emergency and introduce new countermeasures against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on March 26, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on March 24.

World Laos reports first two COVID-19 cases The Lao Ministry of Health on March 24 confirmed the first two cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), becoming the last Southeast Asian nation attacked by the disease.