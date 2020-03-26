The article said when the disease was raging over the border in China, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc warned it would soon reach Vietnam and described the epidemic fight as the one against the enemy.

The government’s efforts to fight COVID-19 have garnered popular support, judging by social media posts cheering health workers and a viral poster-style meme reading: “To stay at home is to love your country!”

It also quoted praise for Vietnam’s proactiveness and consistency throughout the response by Kidong Park, the World Health Organization’s representative in Hanoi, and Carl Thayer, a professor at the University of New South Wales Canberra./.

VNA