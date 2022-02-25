An area of the exhibition (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A space dedicated to contemporary artworks is opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) on February 25.

On display are 65 drawings and sculptures which were created from 1986 onward.

The show is being uploaded on the iMuseum VFA app to help enhance visitors’ experience in both in-person and virtual forms.

Director of the VNFAM Nguyen Anh Minh said the launch of Doi Moi (renewal) in 1986 blew a new breeze into the art circle, giving new aspirations to local artists, and the museum has promptly moved to collect new works to enrich its collections.

He added that since 2010, the museum has zoned off an area for permanent display of contemporary works, but the newly-launched space is bigger and easier to access./.