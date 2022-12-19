Environment Northern localities face prolonged bitter cold A widespread strong cold spell is expected to linger in the northern region starting December 17, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment WWF commends Vietnam’s biodiversity conservation Vietnam is a leading country in biodiversity preservation in Asia-Pacific, Director General of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) International Marco Lambertini has said.

Environment British expert highlights Vietnam’s cooperation potential in energy transition Jack Richardson, Climate Programmes Coordinator at the Conservative Environment Network, has noted his hope for big investment and cooperation between G7 countries, Vietnam and other partners of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Environment Northern Vietnam forecast to suffer powerful cold spell A powerful cold spell is forecast to hit the northern and north-central regions from December 17, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).