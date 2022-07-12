Environment 70 turtles released at Sao La Nature Reserve A total of 70 rescued turtles were released back to the wild on July 12 at the Sao La Nature Reserve in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, the biggest number of the species received here so far.

Environment Low pressure likely to strengthen into tropical depression A low pressure area on the East Sea continues to move slowly westward and is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Soc Trang tightens measures to combat erosion The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang is taking measures to prevent erosion along rivers and coasts.

Environment Quang Binh’s national park receives three rare impressed tortoises The Wildlife Rescue and Protection Centre at the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh on July 9 received three rare impressed tortoises (Manouria impressa), an endangered species needing to be protected.