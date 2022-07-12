Fines set for not sorting trash
Solid household waste must be sorted and put in trash bags, according to a new Government decree.
A man dump trash on the road side of Hoang Ngan street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Solid household waste must be sorted and put in trash bags, according to a new Government decree.
Decree No. 45/2022/ND-CP states that violations in domestic waste sorting can result in a fine between 500,000 VND (21.4 USD) and 1 million VND (42.8 USD).
The new regulation will officially take effect on August 25.
A warning will also be issued for failing to make public environmental protection regulations in public space.
Failing to dispose of cigarette butts in designated spots inside residential, commercial and service or public areas could lead to 100,000 VND (4.3 USD) to 150,000 VND in fines.
A fine of up to 250,000 VND (10.7 USD) will be applied to those who urinate or defecate in a public place other than a restroom.
In residential, commercial and service centres, people who discard trash and wastewater at spots not designated for garbage disposal could face a fine between 500,000 VND to 1 million VND.
In public areas such as the pavements, roads, the urban drainage system or other water bodies in the locality, such violations will face a fine ranging from 1 million VND to 2 million VND (85.7 USD).
Construction materials that are not secured for transit, or are littered on roads during transportation will result in up to 4 million VND in fines.
If the transporting units fail to use specialised vehicles leading to material leakage in the environment, the penalty would be between 10 million VND and 15 million VND.
The management bodies of parks, entertainment venues, tourist areas, markets, railway and bus stations, piers and ports will face a fine of up to 20 million VND if they fail to ensure adequate sanitation facilities, as well as waste collection efficiency with sufficient equipment and human resources.
According to the 2016-2021 national environmental assessment report, as published by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the daily average of domestic solid waste is over 64,000 tonnes and increasing.
The report also revealed that the percentage of urban solid waste collected and treated should only rise by 2% on a yearly average.
Currently, waste sorting is only performed in a few major cities. Meanwhile, garbage is not being sorted at source.
All lumped together, up to 70% of the waste is disposed of by burial.
On January 1 this year, the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection officially came into effect, with new regulations on collecting domestic waste./.