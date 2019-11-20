Finland helps Bac Ninh province in waste-to-energy technology
Chairwoman of the People's Committee of the northern province of Bac Ninh Nguyen Huong Giang on November 20 hosted a reception for Finnish Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto.
Chairwoman of the Bac Ninh People's Committee Nguyen Huong Giang (R) hosts a reception for Finnish Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto (Photo: VNA)
Bac Ninh (VNA) – Chairwoman of the People's Committee of the northern province of Bac Ninh Nguyen Huong Giang on November 20 hosted a reception for Finnish Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto, during which the two sides discussed the treatment of wastes.
The foreign diplomat described the event as one of the practical activities aimed at pushing up the relations between the two countries.
Over the recent past, Finland has been cooperating with Vietnam in general and Bac Ninh province in particular in various fields, especially waste treatment, the ambassador said, adding his embassy has been providing active support to the country’s firms in implementing projects in Vietnam, most recently the waste-to-energy plant in Bac Ninh’s Que Vo district.
He expressed his hope that Bac Ninh leading officials will continue supporting and facilitating the early completion and commissioning of the project.
For her part, Giang briefed her guest on the provincial social and economic situation. Every day, the province discharges about 870 tonnes of wastes from the daily life activities, and this figure will increase 10 percent annually. As a result, Bac Ninh is facing with the problem environmental pollution.
She expressed her thank for Finland’s support to the province in implementing the waste-to-energy technology and pledged that Bac Ninh authorities will create the best possible conditions for the project to be accelerated, completed and operated./.
The foreign diplomat described the event as one of the practical activities aimed at pushing up the relations between the two countries.
Over the recent past, Finland has been cooperating with Vietnam in general and Bac Ninh province in particular in various fields, especially waste treatment, the ambassador said, adding his embassy has been providing active support to the country’s firms in implementing projects in Vietnam, most recently the waste-to-energy plant in Bac Ninh’s Que Vo district.
He expressed his hope that Bac Ninh leading officials will continue supporting and facilitating the early completion and commissioning of the project.
For her part, Giang briefed her guest on the provincial social and economic situation. Every day, the province discharges about 870 tonnes of wastes from the daily life activities, and this figure will increase 10 percent annually. As a result, Bac Ninh is facing with the problem environmental pollution.
She expressed her thank for Finland’s support to the province in implementing the waste-to-energy technology and pledged that Bac Ninh authorities will create the best possible conditions for the project to be accelerated, completed and operated./.