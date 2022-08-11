Politics Party Inspection Commission holds 18th session The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 18th session in Hanoi from August 10 - 11 to discuss wrongdoings by several Party bodies and impose disciplinary measures against the officials involved.

Politics Vietnam closely monitors situation in Taiwan Strait: Spokeswoman Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has stated that Vietnam is closely keeping a close watch on the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Business Vietnam ready to discuss economic issues with US: spokeswoman Vietnam is ready to keep frequent contact with the US to deal with emerging issues, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on August 11 regarding an official US launch of an anti-circumvention investigation into steel pipe imported from Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 11.