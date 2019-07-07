A scene of the Finnish team's performance (Source: diff.vn)

– The team from Finland won the trophy of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2019 at the final round in the central city on July 6’s night.At the night, the JoHo Pyro Professional Fireworks AB from Finland and its rival, the Pyrotex Fireworx Ltd from the UK, showed an outstanding fireworks display that stunned audiences.Competing over four nights through the month of June, a total of eight teams from eight different countries had treated Da Nang city to world-class displays of fireworks that left judges with a difficult decision to determine who should make the final.On each night, the spectacular pyrotechnics were supplemented by wonderful musical performances and dazzling light shows on the DIFF 2019 stage by the Han River.Under the theme of “Stories by the rivers”, DIFF 2019 has created a truly jubilant festival atmosphere throughout the city, drawing tourists from throughout Vietnam and international tourists from all over the world.The festival has not only made Da Nang one of Vietnam’s top tourism destinations for summer but helped cement its reputation as the host of one of the world’s leading international fireworks festivals.-VNA