Finnish firms eye investment in Dong Nai
Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto said investors from Finland want to invest in highways, thermal-power, energy, and waste treatment projects in the southern province of Dong Nai at a working session with the local authorities on April 22.
Workers at a company in Dong Nai (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hoang said Dong Nai is among top localities in Vietnam in terms of industrial development.
The province is home to 32 industrial parks, which house 1,533 projects funded by investors from 45 countries and territories worldwide. Finland has contributed three worth 3.5 million USD to the total number of foreign-invested projects.
The Finnish diplomat highly valued Dong Nai’s potential, particularly concerning its industry and technical infrastructure, and Long Thanh international airport project.
Finland is willing to offer capital to assist join work to implement projects of common interest, he affirmed./.