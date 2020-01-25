Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Fireworks across Vietnam kick off Year of the Rat

People across Vietnam flocked streets to watch stunning fireworks and ring in the New Year at midnight on January 25.
VNA

  • Hanoians and tourists gather around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake for fireworks show (Photo: VNA)

  • Fireworks show on New Year’s Eve is among the most anticipated events among Hanoians and tourists during Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival (Photo: VNA)

  • Fireworks light up the sky in Vinhomes Centre Park, Binh Thanh district, Ho Chi Minh City before midnight (Photo: VNA)

  • The fireworks show in Ho Chi Minh City lasts for about 15 minutes (Photo: VNA)

  • Fireworks set off at Nguyen Van Troi bridge in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

  • Fireworks at Nguyen Van Troi bridge in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

  • Hau Giang province’s sky is lit up with dazzling fireworks (Photo: VNA)

  • Fireworks in Hau Giang province (Photo: VNA)

  • Flock of locals in Vu Thu district, Thai Binh province enjoy the 15-minute fireworks show on New Year’s Eve (Photo: VNA)

