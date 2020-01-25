Fireworks across Vietnam kick off Year of the Rat
-
Hanoians and tourists gather around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake for fireworks show (Photo: VNA)
-
Fireworks show on New Year’s Eve is among the most anticipated events among Hanoians and tourists during Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival (Photo: VNA)
-
Fireworks light up the sky in Vinhomes Centre Park, Binh Thanh district, Ho Chi Minh City before midnight (Photo: VNA)
-
The fireworks show in Ho Chi Minh City lasts for about 15 minutes (Photo: VNA)
-
Fireworks set off at Nguyen Van Troi bridge in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
-
Fireworks at Nguyen Van Troi bridge in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
-
Hau Giang province’s sky is lit up with dazzling fireworks (Photo: VNA)
-
Fireworks in Hau Giang province (Photo: VNA)
-
Flock of locals in Vu Thu district, Thai Binh province enjoy the 15-minute fireworks show on New Year’s Eve (Photo: VNA)