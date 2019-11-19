Politics Minister stresses trust in cooperation to solve security challenges Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich addressed an ASEAN ministers’ meeting with partners on November 18, describing trust as the most important for countries to cooperate substantively and sincerely in dealing with security challenges in the region.

World ASEAN’s role in advancing peace on Korean Peninsula highly valued In a recent article, President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in expressed his belief that ASEAN member states will join in the journey toward establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula as reliable friends and advisers.

World Police: Korean murderer of his Vietnamese wife arrested The Republic of Korea’s Yangju Police Station said they are investigating a 55-year-old man for murdering his 30-year-old Vietnamese wife at his home at 5:30am on November 16.

ASEAN ADMM Plus focuses on security matters The ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus opened in Bangkok, Thailand on November 18 under the chair of Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.