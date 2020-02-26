Society Vietnam should not become drug transit route: PM Vietnam must avoid becoming one of the world’s major transit points for illegal drugs, according to a directive issued recently by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on behalf of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Society Japan funds project against women, child trafficking in remote areas The Japanese Government will provide a non-refundable assistance worth more than 482,000 USD for a project on women and child trafficking prevention in mountainous and remote areas of the northwestern border province of Dien Bien.

Society President Ho Chi Minh’s thought promoted abroad The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 25 held a conference to review activities abroad honouring President Ho Chi Minh - a hero of national liberation and a great man of culture - over the past decade.