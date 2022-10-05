Business Higher funding costs to have limited impact on Vietnamese banks The Vietnamese central bank’s move to lift short-term deposit rate caps is likely to raise the average cost of funds – both deposit and interbank rates – for Vietnamese commercial banks.

Business National CPI up 3.32% in third quarter Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the third quarter of this year expanded 3.32% as compared with the corresponding time last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Efforts made to bring mountainous, island specialties into distribution systems The Ministry of Industry and Trade is working to bring more specialties of the mountainous and remoted areas and islands to distribution systems across the country, according to Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.

Business Vietnam Wood 2022 to take place in mid-October in HCM City The 2022 Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (Vietnam Wood 2022) will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from October 18-21, aiming to promote technological transformation of Vietnam’s wood processing industry.