Business Loss turns to profit for Viettel Global last year Viettel Global Investment JSC posted more than 2.15 trillion VND (over 93 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2019, surging 2.3 trillion VND from the loss of 150 billion VND in the previous year.

Business Rice export prices surge amid high demand Prices of rice exports have been surging in recent time due to high demand from some markets such as Malaysia, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Philippines, and Indonesia, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on March 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 4, down 5 VND from the previous day.