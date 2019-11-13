Business Expo Vietnam-Russia 2019 attracts 500 enterprises As many as 500 Vietnamese and Russian enterprises have registered to attend the Expo Vietnam – Russia 2019, which will take place at the National Exhibition Construction Centre in Hanoi from November 14-16.

Business Vietnam attends SIAL InterFood expo in Indonesia Over 20 Vietnamese businesses specialised in farm produce and food industry are attending the SIAL InterFood 2019, which kicked off in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 13.

Business Online Friday 2019 supports sales through e-voucher Vietnam’s top e-commerce shopping event, Online Friday 2019, will for the first time help businesses sell goods through e-voucher systems, enhancing shopping experiences for customers.

Business Vietnamese goods fair in Melbourne to be held this month A Vietnamese goods fair will be held by the HCM City People’s Committee in Melbourne, Australia from November 26 – 28, featuring 34 exhibitors from both countries.