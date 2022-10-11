Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht speaks in a video clip (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – About 100 representatives from French and Vietnamese enterprises gathered at the first France-Vietnam economic forum in the French port city of Marseille on October 10, focusing their discussions on export-import, investment and prospect of economic-trade cooperation.



The event was initiated by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Aix Marseille Provence and Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Marseille.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said Vietnamese agencies met with Aix Marseille Provence’s leading firms to step up projects in the fields of infrastructure, logistics, seaports, food processing, clean energy, aerospace, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.



Enterprises in Aix Marseille Provence also expect to connect new investment projects with Vietnamese partners, he said.



In a video speech sent to the event, Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht called on the two countries’ businesses to enhance trade and investment in the near future on the back of advantages brought about by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, promote joint actions in promising areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and continue pursing major projects in Vietnam such as Hanoi's metro line.



He committed that French trade promotion and import-export agencies will support enterprises in new projects between the two countries.



Following the plenary session, businesses and representatives of consulting and trade promotion agencies met to share experience in the process of carrying out projects in Vietnam.



CCI Aix Marseille Provence plans to hold the second stage of the forum in December 2022 with fact-finding trips to Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City and attend the Vietnam-France economic forum to exchange with Vietnamese partners./.