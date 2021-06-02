Firms in pandemic-hit Bac Ninh, Bac Giang assisted to resume operations
At the meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, which have been hardest stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic, are working to help local enterprises resume operations, while ensuring the health of their workers, local leaders said on June 2.
Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan reported at a meeting with the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control that as of 6 am on June 2, the province had recorded 934 cases in all of its eight district-level localities, including 219 at industrial parks and clusters.
Nearly 80,000 workers in Bac Ninh have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the number is expected to continue to rise in the coming days.
The neighbouring province of Bac Giang said it will speed up vaccinations, aiming to administer 102,000 doses to workers, as allocated by the Government.
A total of 13 businesses in the province, with 5,133 workers, have resumed their operations under a new model, the meeting heard.
Dang Quang Tan, Director of the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, said the pandemic has basically been contained in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces.
He urged Bac Giang to continue evacuating workers from pandemic hotspots such as Nui Hieu village in Quang Chau commune, Viet Yen district.
The steering committee asked Bac Ninh to track the cause of pandemic clusters in certain communes in Thuan Thanh district, which have lasted for nearly a month.
“We have to take serious actions to soon end pandemic clusters in Thuan Thanh district,” said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the steering committee.
The steering committee also stressed the need to ensure safety for medical workers engaging in collecting samples for COVID-19 testing./.