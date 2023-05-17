Business Exploring new markets expected to fuel foreign trade Vietnam witnessed declines in both exports and imports in the first four months of 2023, and exploring new markets is now considered one of the solutions to foreign trade bottlenecks.

Business Hanoi supporting industry moves to join global supply chains Supporting industry enterprises in Hanoi will implement various programmes and projects to bring Vietnamese products into global supply chains, according to the Hanoi Supporting Industry Association (HANSIBA).

Business Trade office, embassy explore chances for Vietnamese firms in Africa The Trade Office and Embassy of Vietnam in Algeria are attending the ninth African Investment and Commerce Forum (AFIC9) in Algiers on May 16-17 to popularise Vietnamese goods and seek investment and business opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises.

Business Tea exports earn 50 mln USD in first four months of 2023 According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), tea exports in the first four months of this year reached 30,000 tonnes, worth 50 million USD, down 4.8% in volume and 5.8% in value compared to the same period last year.