Videos Early-ripening lychees in Bac Giang sold at good prices Vietnamese lychees are fetching a tasty price at the early season, putting a smile on farmers in the northern province of Bac Giang. Global-standard lychees are even priced at around 1.3 USD per kilo.

Business Interest rate support package has little effect on stock market As securities and real estate sectors are not on the list to receive support, the 2 percent interest rate support package's positive effects on the stock market are not strong.

Business MoIT to authenticate e-contracts from June The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has created the necessary legal framework for the authentication of electronic contracts in Vietnam and is ready to grant operating licences to authenticators from June.

Business Vietjet launches direct flights between Hanoi/HCM City and Mumbai Vietjet on June 4 officially inaugurated two direct routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi of Vietnam with Mumbai – the financial and economic centre and the biggest city of India.