Firms join hands in training human resources
The Vietnam - International Entrepreneurs Connection Club (VIENC) and the American International School Vietnam (AISVN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in training.
Accordingly, the two sides agreed to set up a comprehensive strategic partnership, which will focus on organising consulting activities and AISVN's training programmes, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme for students aged 3 to 12 years old.
They pledged to exploit each other's capacity to link teaching, learning and research activities in schools with the practice of research, development, production and business of enterprises in relevant fields.
Chairman of VIENC Dinh Vinh Cuong emphasised the importance of training, standardisation and improvement of human resources, expressing the hope that the MoU will contribute to improving the quality of training and developing high-quality labour forces.
Similarly, the Community College of Medicine and Phamarcy and the global beauty care firm Amway Vietnam have jointly launched an intensive beauty care training programme, which aims to improve professional skills for Amway's Artistry Star beauty therapists.
Nguyen Xuan Anh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Community College of Medicine said the programme will pave the way for new opportunities for cooperation between businesses and training institutions.
A survey conducted by the Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labor Market Information (FALMI) in Ho Chi Minh City (FALMI) shows that the demand for trained workers accounts for 86.47 percent of the total demand for human resources.
It is forecast that businesses in HCM City need about 65,000 – 72,000 labourers in the second quarter of 2022, and the need for skilled labourers in the city is on the rise./.