Society Aviation security to be strengthened during elections The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to raise the level of aviation security during the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Society Vietnam hands over medical supplies to India for COVID-19 fight The Vietnamese Embassy in India has announced that it presented 109 ventilators and 50 oxygen generators to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnam resumes sending labourers to RoK The sending of Vietnamese labourers to the Republic of Korea (RoK) was officially resumed on May 21 morning, after more than one year of disruption due to the expiration of the two countries’ agreement on this issue and COVID-19 outbreaks.