Business Phu Tho eyes 56 new 3-star OCOP products for 2022 The northern mid-land province of Phu Tho is striving to have 56 more products meet the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme standard as a three star or higher manufactured goods ranking.

Business Mixed excise regime for tobacco recommended at conference A mixed excise regime with a suitable roadmap is a reasonable way to increase the special consumption tax on tobacco, a conference titled “Special consumption tax – Harmonising the State budget and business development” heard in Hanoi.

Business Reference exchange rate up 17 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,222 VND/USD on August 22, up 17 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 19).

Business VietnamWood slated for October in HCM City The Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (VietnamWood) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 18-21, Chan Chao International Co., Ltd, an organiser of the event, said on August 20.