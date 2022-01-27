Business Online marketplaces bustling as Tet nears Major e-commerce marketplaces have rolled out programmes to boost sales of Tet goods until the end of January 31 as the largest and longest festival of Vietnamese people is approaching.

Business Hoa Phat posts record high profit in 2021 Vietnam’s leading steelmaker Hoa Phat Group recorded its highest ever after-tax profit of 34.5 trillion VND (1.5 billion USD) in 2021, 1.5 times higher than the previous year and surpass 92 percent of the whole year’s set target.

Business Online shopping boom continues in 2022 Online shopping will still be booming this year, even if the COVID-19 pandemic is over, experts have said.