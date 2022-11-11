Business Global Robotics Services aims to turn Vietnam into world robotics hub Choosing Vietnam as its first destination in Southeast Asia, the Global Robotics Services (GRS) is ambitious about developing the market, opening its factory here, and turning the country into a robotics hub of the world.

Business More efforts needed to accelerate public investment disbursement: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 10 signed an official dispatch requiring all ministries, sectors and localities to speed up the disbursement of public investment in the remaining months of 2022 and the first months of the following year.

Business Health sector ordered to solve drugs, medical supplies shortages Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the Ministry of Health to find solutions to the shortages of drugs and medical supplies that have been plaguing the sector recently at a meeting with 63 provinces and cities.