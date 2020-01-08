Business Vietnam always supports US investors: Party official At a reception in Hanoi on January 8 for Adam Boehler, first CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), head of the Economic Commission of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Van Binh affirmed that Vietnam always supports and facilitates the investment by US firms in general and the DFC in particular.

Business Bamboo Airways earns over 300 billion VND in 2019 profit Before-tax profit of Bamboo Airways is estimated at 303 billion VND (13.1 million USD) in 2019, which is expected to surge to 1 trillion VND this year, said the carrier’s General Director Dang Tat Thang.

Business PM Phuc receives US Development Finance Corporation head At a reception in Hanoi on January 8 for visiting first CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Adam Boehler, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highlighted that the visit manifests the trust and good will for cooperation with practical contributions to the bilateral relations.

Business Japan's Aozora Bank to buy into Vietnamese lender Japan's Aozora Bank plans to take a 15 percent stake in Vietnam’s Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) in April 2020, marking its first overseas deal since 2001.