Firms urged to monitor exports to China
Trucks pass Tan Thanh Border Gate in Lang Son province to export goods to China (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged firms to closely monitor the export of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Exports to China via border gates in northern provinces of Lang Son, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh and Cao Bang often increase significantly in weeks before and after Tet, especially exports of agricultural products, food and fruits, the department said.
The department also asked provincial departments of industry and trade to provide updated information about exports via border gates to firms and farmers, so they could be proactive in adjusting their production and transportation plans.
Other measures such as increasing working time and adding more staff on peak days could be considered.
According to Tran Quoc Toan, the department’s Deputy Director, preventing congestion at border gates is very important to ensure goods' quality as well as to avoid damage to firms and farmers.
Toan said that local departments of industry and trade, and agriculture and rural development should regularly check farming production in term of areas, yields, output and quality to make adjustments to ensure supply-demand balance.
The purchase of locally-produced agricultural products by both foreign and domestic traders must be monitored closely, he said.
In addition, it is important to ensure the volume of goods transported via border gates must be in accordance with the actual customs clearance capacity.
He added that the industry and trade ministry is cooperating with relevant agencies to speed up the development of infrastructure in the northern region.
In the long term, Toan said that firms needed to cooperate with each other in production to prevent overproduction and prices from falling.
Market studies should also be carried out, especially about quality criteria and market tastes.
Customs statistics showed that exports of agricultural products to China totalled 6.31 billion USD in the January-November period in 2019.
China is Vietnam’s largest market for agricultural products, accounting for 27 percent of the country’s total agro-fishery export revenue./.