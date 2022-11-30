Business IPO market awaits opportunities to boom There were no new IPO deals in Vietnam in the third quarter of 2022, according to recent data from Deloitte, as the figure was only counted in the first half of the year.

Business Agro-forestry-fishery exports in 11 months outpace last year’s record Agro-forestry-fishery exports stood at about 49.04 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2022, higher than last year’s record of 48.6 billion USD, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said.

Business More than 90% of consumers prioritise locally-made products More than 90% of consumers said that they prioritise made-in-Vietnam commodities when making a decision on the purchase of anything, according to the steering committee for the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s “Vietnamese people prioritise made-in-Vietnam products” campaign.

Business Enterprises expect policies to unlock credit flow Enterprises are hoping for more policies to help them overcome financial difficulties, maintain operations and to take advantage of post-pandemic recovery opportunities.