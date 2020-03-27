Business Infographic Vietnam attracts 8.55 billion USD of FDI in Q1 Foreign investors’ capital into Vietnam has totaled 8.55 billion USD so far this year, 21% less than the same period last year, according to the Department of Foreign Investment of the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Reference exchange rate continues going down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on March 26, down10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietsovpetro joins International Maritime Contractors Association Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture (Vietsovpetro) has officially become a member of the International Maritime Contractors Association (IMCA).

Business Banks slash fees for interbank fund transfers Thirty-seven commercial banks have confirmed the reduction of fees for fast interbank fund transfers following the move of the National Payment Corporation of Viet Nam (NAPAS) to halve the switching fees for local banks from March 25.