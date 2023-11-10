Destinations Infographic Outstanding emerging destinations in Vietnam Online travel platform Agoda has for the first time announced Vietnam’s New Horizons - a list of emerging destinations in the country that few tourists know about.

Destinations Infographic Yen Tu Mountain - A popular autumn spot The Yen Tu special national relic site, a famous spiritual tourism destination in northern Quang Ninh province, attracts tens of thousands of Buddhists and visitors every spring. Few people, however, know that the site also has a unique and stunning beauty during the autumn season.

Society Infographic Ha Long - Cam Pha among Vietnam’s most beautiful coastal roads The six-lane Ha Long - Cam Pha coastal road in Quang Ninh province runs for a total length of 18.7km and is considered the most beautiful such route in Vietnam, with impressive and picturesque landscapes.

Travel Infographic Four Vietnamese golf courses among world’s top 100 Four golf courses and resorts in Vietnam - FLC Halong Bay GC & Luxury Resort, The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram Strip, Laguna Lang Co, and Ba Na Hills Golf Club - have been listed among the world’s top 100 golf courses in the 2024-2025 period by Golf Magazine.