First 10 months of 2023: Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 4.2-fold
International visitors to Vietnam stood at nearly 10 million in the first 10 months of 2023, 4.2-fold higher than in the same period last year, but still just 69% of the figure in the first ten months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VNA
