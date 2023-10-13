First 22 pioneering enterprises of Vietnam earn US-funded customised technical assistance
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and US Agency for International Development (USAID) hand over cooperation pacts to the first 22 Vietnamese pioneering enterprises (PEs) at the forum. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and US Agency for International Development (USAID) have handed over cooperation pacts to the first 22 Vietnamese pioneering enterprises (PEs), who will receive customised technical assistance worth 150,000 USD in total from the USAID’s Improving Private Sector Competitiveness (IPSC) project.
The handover took place as part of a forum on pioneering entrepreneurial spirit fostering sustainable Vietnam held by the MPI and USAID on October 13.
The event also saw 10 firms honoured as winners of the Vietnam ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) Initiative. The firms, selected based on their initiatives, will receive training support and intensive consultations to enhance their capacity and understanding of ESG and other sustainable business models so that they can finalise a plan to implement their initiatives.
Addressing the forum, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong lauded efforts of the business community in adapting to trends and taking the lead in technological innovation, green transition, environmental protection, and climate change response, contributing positively to Vietnam’s realisation of sustainable development goals and commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
These are the new economic sectors that will create new values and new drivers for economic growth, Dong said.
USAID's Mission Director for Vietnam, Aler Grubbs, stated that USAID is committed to promoting economic growth and enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector in Vietnam. Through close collaboration with the MPI to support Vietnamese enterprises in promoting sustainable business practices and ESG implementation, USAID has helped them improve their competitive capabilities, achieve long-term development goals, meet international standards, and deeply engage in global value chains to build a sustainable and prosperous Vietnam./.