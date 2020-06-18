First 500 live pigs imported from Thailand arrive
The first batch of 500 live pigs imported from Thailand arrived at a quarantine area in north-central Nghe An province on June 18.
Nghe An (VNA) - The first batch of 500 live pigs imported from Thailand arrived at a quarantine area in north-central Nghe An province on June 18.
When quarantining ends, the pigs will be sent to a livestock and poultry wholesale market in the northern province of Ha Nam for slaughter, which will contribute to stabilising rampant pork prices.
Nguyen Van Thanh, Director of the Thanh Do Nghe An Co. which imported the pigs, said after this first batch it will import another 4,000-5,000 each day and expects to sell at a price of 80,000 VND (3.45 USD) per kg.
Thanh Do Nghe An is one of the eight companies eligible to import live pigs from Thailand, with the total number estimated at more than 1.9 million.
Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development gave the green light to the importation of live pigs from Thailand for farming and for slaughter, starting from June 12.
The Department of Animal Health was assigned to issue detailed guidance on sanitary measures for the imported pigs, in line with existing regulations, to prevent disease and ensure the safety of the domestic herd.
This is the first time Vietnam has permitted the importation of pigs, in a bid to counter skyrocketing pig prices in the domestic market./.