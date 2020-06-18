Business Amendment to tax law on fertiliser in urgent need Tax Law No 71/2014/QH13, which treats fertiliser as a VAT-free item, has become a double-edged sword as after five years of implementation it has not reduced domestic fertiliser prices but instead hindered production and investment in the sector.

Business Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

Business Firms with greenback loans see more positive outlook in Q2 Firms with US dollar-denominated debts estimate to regain significantly in the second quarter of this year as the US dollar has devalued against the Vietnamese dong in the period after reporting a surge in the first quarter.