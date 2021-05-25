First 5G service supplier allowed in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology on May 24 allowed state-run cellular operator Telkomsel to launch its commercial 5G mobile services.
Minister of Communication and Information Technology Johnny G. Plate said that the licencing was given basing on the evaluation results of pilot 5G service supply on May 19-20.
Indonesia has conducted 12 testing of 5G services in three years, including that of Telkomsel at Asian Games in 2018.
The 5G services will be launched on May 27 and be available for use by limited and gradual steps in six residential locations in Greater Jakarta and other cities: Solo, Medan, Balikpapan, Denpasar, Batam, Surabaya, Makassar and Bandung. Other cities will follow, the minister said.
Telkomsel, the first telecom company which has successfully demonstrated live 5G services in the country, will hold 5G relying on a spectrum within the 2.3 GHz to 3.0 GHz frequency band.
The deployment of 5G also marks that from now on Indonesia is entering the simultaneous stage of 4G and 5G operations, the minister added.
A report by Ericsson in November 2020 showed that 5G service can help Indonesian firms increase their revenue by 35 percent, equivalent to 8.2 billion USD in 2030./.
