World LG to build 1.2-billion-USD EV battery plant in Indonesia State-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) and LG Corporation of the Republic of Korea will cooperate in building a new battery plant worth 1.2 billion USD with the capacity of 10 GWh in the Southeast Asian country.

World Thailand reports new COVID-19 outbreak in construction camp Thai authorities on May 24 confirmed a new COVID-19 outbreak related to a MRT construction site in Bangkok’s bordering province of Nonthaburi.

World Cambodia promotes cashless payments to fight COVID-19 The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has urged customers and retailers to use e-wallets and apps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.