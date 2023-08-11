Business Infographic Vietnam lures over 16 billion USD in foreign investment As of July 20, total newly-registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions and share purchase by foreign investors stood at nearly 16.24 billion USD, up 4.5% compared to the same period of 2022 and 8.8% compared to the first half of the year.

Business Infographic July CPI inches up 0.45% The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.45% in July compared to June, with 10 groups of goods and services posting increases and one group experiencing a decline.

Business Infographic Trade surplus at 15.23 billion USD in first seven months Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 374.23 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of some 15.23 billion USD.

Business Infographic Durian exports forecast to boom Vietnam’s durian exports totaled about 850 million USD in the first half of 2023, or double the figure in 2022, and are expected to reach 1.2-1.5 billion USD for the year as a whole.