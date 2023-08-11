First 7 months of 2023: The US remains Vietnam's largest export market
The US remains the largest importer of Vietnamese goods during the first seven months of 2023 with an estimated turnover of 52.4 billion USD. It was followed by China with a projected figure of 58.6 billion USD.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicFTAs to which Vietnam is a signatory, as of July 2023
The Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) was signed on July 25 and is the latest free trade agreement (FTA) Vietnam is a party to. Joining more FTAs will create significant opportunities for the country to deeply participate in global value chains, increase exports, boost GDP growth, and improve its institutions.
See more
InfographicVietnam lures over 16 billion USD in foreign investment
As of July 20, total newly-registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions and share purchase by foreign investors stood at nearly 16.24 billion USD, up 4.5% compared to the same period of 2022 and 8.8% compared to the first half of the year.
InfographicJuly CPI inches up 0.45%
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.45% in July compared to June, with 10 groups of goods and services posting increases and one group experiencing a decline.
InfographicTrade surplus at 15.23 billion USD in first seven months
Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 374.23 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of some 15.23 billion USD.
InfographicDurian exports forecast to boom
Vietnam’s durian exports totaled about 850 million USD in the first half of 2023, or double the figure in 2022, and are expected to reach 1.2-1.5 billion USD for the year as a whole.
InfographicFruit & veggie exports in first seven months surpass all of 2022
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam earned over 3.25 billion USD from exporting fruit and vegetables in the first seven months of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of a significant 68.8%.