First 9 months of 2023: Rice exports rise 40.4%
Vietnam’s rice exports topped 3.66 billion USD in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 40.4% year-on-year. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimates that exports for 2023 will reach 7.5 million tons.
