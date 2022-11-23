First ASEAN Coast Guard Forum takes place in Indonesia
The first ASEAN Coast Guard Forum is taking place in Bali, Indonesia from November 22-25 as part of efforts by regional countries to maintain maritime security.
Vietnam coast guard forces accompanies with fishermen at sea (Photo: VNA)
Addressing a press briefing on the forum on November 22, head of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency, Rear Admiral Aan Kurnia, said that the forum, themed "One Vision for Peaceful, Safe, and Secure Sea", aims to seek a shared vision of making the region safe and comfortable, which will solve all issues, he said.
The forum is to be a gathering platform for maritime security agencies in ASEAN, while providing participants a chance to exchange views, information, and experience regarding the implementation of maritime security in their respective countries, he stated.
Kurnia said that the event will discuss maritime cooperation as well as a plan for information sharing among maritime security agencies in ASEAN every month.
The forum is expected to conclude with the signing of an ASEAN Coast Guard Declaration, which will establish the Confident Building Nation (CBN) to strengthen trust among maritime law enforcers in ASEAN.
Eight ASEAN countries, except for Myanmar and Cambodia, are attending the ASEAN Coast Guard Forum.
Indonesia proposed holding the chairmanship of the ASEAN Coast Guard Forum in 2023 to coincide with its ASEAN chairmanship./.