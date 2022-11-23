ASEAN ASEAN enhances defence partnerships with US, India Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang attended the ASEAN - US and ASEAN - India defence ministers’ informal meetings in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on November 22.

ASEAN Indonesia to hand out compensation to earthquake victims Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on November 22 that the government will hand out compensation to victims and their families after an earthquake struck the country’s most populous province, killing 162.

ASEAN Resolution on UN-ASEAN cooperation passed The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on November 21 adopted by consensus a resolution on the UN-ASEAN cooperation, on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of the ASEAN and the 11-year comprehensive partnership between the two organisations.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of AIPA women parliamentarians A Vietnamese delegation led by Standing Member of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Ha attended a meeting of Women Parliamentarians of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (WAIPA) on November 21 within the 43rd General Assembly of AIPA (AIPA-43).