World Laos: 150,000 medical workers to get COVID-19 vaccination Some 150,000 medical workers in Laos will receive vaccination against COVID-19 in March and April, using 300,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

World Thailand orders additional 35 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine The Thai cabinet on March 2 approved a budget worth 6.3 billion baht (210 million USD) for purchasing an additional 35 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced by the UK, bringing its total vaccine ordered to 63 million doses.

World Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting issues Chair’s Statement An informal meeting of foreign ministers of 10 ASEAN member states ended on March 2 with the release of a Chair's Statement. The following is the full text of the document:

ASEAN ASEAN foreign ministers discuss Myanmar crisis Foreign ministers of the ten ASEAN member states convened an informal meeting via videoconference on March 2 to discuss the political crisis in Myanmar.