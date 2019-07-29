- The first ASEAN-Japan Music Festival took place in Hanoi on July 28, featuring top music stars from Japan and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).The event, themed Prayer for Peace, was held by Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Japan Foundation Asia Centre at the National Convention Centre.Artists and groups, such as Fakhrul Razi from Brunei, Andien from Indonesia, the NEW & JIEW of Thailand; Vietnamese singers Noo Phuoc Thinh, Dong Nhi and Trong Hieu; along with Japanese performers Exile Atsushi, Koda Kumi, Miura Daichi surpassed language barriers and highlighted the importance of peace to people.Through music, the festival is expected to send out a message about the value of peace and contribute to the development of Japan and ASEAN countries, VTV General Director Tran Binh Minh said.Singer Dong Nhi said she was proud to be one of Vietnamese representatives at the event and believed the festival would be a great chance for local performers to introduce their national music to international friends.The festival highlighted not only typical aspects in culture of countries but also commonality in Asian traditions.The festival was held as a part of the ASEAN-Japan Day Commemorative Event that Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo announced to host, at the Japan-ASEAN Summit of last year.This programme was produced by Vietnam-Japan and Japan-Vietnam Special Ambassador Ryotaro Sugi, who is also Special Ambassador for Japan and ASEAN. He also performed at the event.-VNA