First ballet telling the story of Kieu staged in HCM City
The first ballet based on “Truyen Kieu” (The Tale of Kieu) - the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyễn Du was staged at the HCM City Opera House on June 20.
Ballet Kieu attracts the participation of renowned artists and dancers (Photo courtesy of an artist)
HCM City (VNA) – The first ballet based on “Truyen Kieu” (The Tale of Kieu) - the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du was staged at the HCM City Opera House on June 20.
Veteran choreographer Tuyet Minh, a pioneer in popularising contemporary dance, said that her work focuses on the fate of women in feudal society and their aspiration for love and happiness.
“Truyen Kieu” recounts the life, trials and tribulations of Thuy Kieu, a beautiful and talented young woman who sacrificed herself to save her father and younger brother from prison.
Kieu sold herself into marriage to a middle-aged man, unaware of his profession as a pimp. He later forced her into prostitution, marking the start of a series of tragic events in her life.
Minh is working with choreographer Nguyen Phuc Hung to create the choreography for Ballet Kieu.
Musicians Viet Anh and Chinh Ba are in charge of music for the show.
Another show will take place in August in Hanoi./.