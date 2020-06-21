Culture - Sports Festival promotes Vietnam-France cultural, art exchanges The Vietnam-France Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City and the city’s Youth Cultural House co-organised a music festival on June 19 night to mark the 50th anniversary of the Francophonie.

Culture - Sports Dalat Ultra Trail 2020 opens The fourth international marathon competition Dalat Ultra Trail 2020 kicked off in the resort city of Da Lat, capital of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on June 19.

Culture - Sports Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is a special religious tourist site in an awe-inspiring landscape, with its front facing the lake and its back leaning into the mountain.