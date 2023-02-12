Business VinFast delivers 358 electric cars in January The VinFast Trading Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, delivered 358 electric vehicles (EVs) to its customers in January.

Business Work starts on Aeon Mall Hue Work on Aeon Mall Hue, the seventh mall of Aeon in Vietnam and the first of its kind in the central region, began on February 11 in Thua Thien-Hue province.

Business Vietjet offers tickets from 0 VND on HCM City – Melbourne route Vietjet has opened for sale hundreds of thousands of tickets from only 0 VND for direct flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne (Australia), marking a milestone on the journey of expanding its international flight network, conquering all five continents this year.