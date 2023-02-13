The first batch of 11 tonnes of “dien” pomelos from the R.Y.B Joint Stock Company was flown to the UK on February 9 by Longdan, the largest importer of Vietnamese products in the country.

Longdan boosted the importation of fresh Vietnamese fruit last year, such as green pomelos, Hung Yen longans, and Bac Giang lychees, and will continue to import Vietnamese specialties.

Vietnamese fruit holds a competitive edge in the UK as they are exempt from taxes under the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

Vietnam shipped nearly 21 million USD worth of fruit and vegetables to the UK last year, up 8% year-on-year./.

VNA