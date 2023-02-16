First batch of “Dien” pomelos hits UK supermarket shelves
The first “Dien” pomelos from the northern province of Hoa Binh appeared on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the UK on February 9 and have been warmly welcomed by the local Vietnamese community and UK consumers.
