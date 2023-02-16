Business Infographic Vietnam's trade with biggest partners in 2022 Data from the General Department of Customs shows in 2022, China is Vietnam's largest trading partner with a total two-way trade turnover of 175.57 billion USD, followed by the US (123.86 billion USD), the Republic of Korea (86.38 billion USD) and Japan (47.61 billion USD).

Business Infographic Import-export turnover reaches 46.56 billion USD in January Vietnam’s import-export turnover reached 46.56 billion USD in the first month of 2023, down 25% year on year. However, the country still enjoyed a trade surplus of 3.6 billion USD in the month.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s overseas investment reaches nearly 534 million USD Vietnam's total investment capital abroad reached nearly 534 million USD in 2022. The figure included nearly 426.6 million USD in the newly registered capital.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2023 The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.