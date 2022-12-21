First batch of Vinfast's VF 8 electric cars arrives in US
The first batch of VF 8 electric vehicles manufactured by VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) producer, arrived in the US on December 20 as the vessel Silver Queen docked at the Port of Benicia in California.
The company has also received all the necessary certifications to sell the cars in the US, and will begin delivering these vehicles to customers by the end of this month.
The first 999 VinFast vehicles that arrived in the US, after 26 days at sea from Vietnam, are the VF 8 City Edition, a limited edition for the US to enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022.
With all the features of the standard VF 8, the VF 8 City Edition is a platform that connects all aspect of life through modern technology features such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Smart Services. It will also be updated regularly over the air (FOTA) to improve vehicle functionality and customer experience.
The VF 8 City Edition will have an industry-leading 10-year warranty for the vehicle, 10 years warranty for the battery (unlimited mileage), and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance during the warranty period.
Designed for regular daily commuters, the VF 8 City Edition's battery range has been recently certified by EPA at 179 miles for the Eco and Plus models.
According to several public research, this range is several times better than the average daily range of a typical driver in California. It will be improved with a software update and the new range is expected to be announced by the end of January 2023.
VinFast, an subordinate company of private conglomerate Vingroup, has received EPA COC to import and sell vehicles into the US and additionally CARB EO to deliver vehicles to customers in California and states that have adopted CARB rules (14 other states and Washington DC). Lastly, VinFast has also complied with all applicable FMVSS issued by NHTSA./.