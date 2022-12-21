Business Vietnam's first trading floor on rice and rice by-products launched The first project to build a trading floor for rice and rice by-products in accordance with Vietnam's circular economy model was officially launched on December 19 in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.

Business Vietnam likely to enter top seven trade partners of US: Bloomberg Vietnam is on track this year to bump Britain from its long-time place among the US’s top seven goods trading partners, according to an article run by Bloomberg on December 19.

Business Opportunities and challenges for Vietnam, Indonesia to boost bilateral trade President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to Indonesia from December 21-23 is expected to create new opportunities for Vietnam-Indonesia relations, particularly bilateral trade which is expected to reach 15 billion USD by 2028.

Business Low disbursement of public investment sourced from foreign borrowing The disbursed public investment sourced from foreign borrowing was estimated at more than 9 trillion VND in the first 11 months of the year, equivalent to only 26% of the plan, said an official from the Ministry of Finance.