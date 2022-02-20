Culture - Sports Rice paintings reflect Vietnam’s soul As contemporary art accepts all things as materials, rice is not only the staple food but also a unique art material. Through the skilful hands of artisans, roasted rice grains are combined together into paintings about landscapes and people in Vietnam, and graft rice paintings become an art speciality imprinted with Vietnamese soul.

Culture - Sports Five members of U23 Vietnam show suspected positive COVID-19 results Five members of the U23 Vietnam team had suspected COVID-19 tests prior to its first match at the ongoing 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Youth Championship, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.