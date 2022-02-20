First beauty contest of 2022 restarts after delay due to COVID-19
Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy will be one of the judges of Vietnam Peace Bella 2021. (Photo Tran Tieu Vy's Facebook)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam Peace Bella will begin in the central city of Da Nang on March 12 after it was temporarily postponed due to the impact of the pandemic.
It is a national beauty pageant licensed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in early 2021.
The contest aims to search for true beauty to affirm the position of Vietnamese beauty on the global map. It is also a cultural activity to orient aesthetic education for the youth across the country.
Judge will be looking for a winner with good morals, educational qualifications and typical beauty of Vietnamese women.
This is also the first time this beauty contest has ever been held, which is also expected to create a platform for young people across the country, contributing to spreading the message of peace to the younger generation.
Eligible contestants must be aged between 18 and 25 years old and have Vietnamese nationality. They will vie for three main prizes, Vietnam Peace Bella, the first and the second runner up, in addition to other titles including talented beauty, Ao Dai beauty, and travel beauty.
Each of 25 finalists will take on a project that aims to contribute to the national economic development, tourism, culture, and traditional occupations, and deliver the meanings of their projects to the judges.
The jury members include prestigious figures and influencers like musician Huy Tuan, ao dai (traditional dress) designer Si Hoang, journalist Ngo Ba Luc, and Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy.
The final night of Vietnam Peace Bella is expected to be held on October 9 in Da Nang city./.