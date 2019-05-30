Cu Lao Cham – Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has celebrated its 10th anniversary of UNESCO recognition as a world biosphere reserve for its rich biodiversity. The reserve is aiming to eliminate the use of all plastic items within it.

In the core of the reserve, over the past 10 years, marine conservation and environmental protection have been a focus of attention from residents and the administration.

Cu Lao Cham-Hoi An is the first biosphere reserve in the world to be successful in ending the use of plastic bags.

In 2009 when it was recognised, Cu Lao Cham welcomed only 15,000 tourists but the figure last year rose to 415,000. Currently, there are no poor households on the island and the annual per capita income of the community there is 42 million VND (1,800 USD).

Thanks to people and authorities’ endeavors, Cu Lao Cham – Hoi An biosphere reserve is vivid evidence of the harmonious link between nature and humans.-VNA