Business Agriculture sector continues to focus on three key programmes The agriculture sector remains determined to fulfill its set targets, focusing efforts on boosting exports and implementing three major programmes – the resolution on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, the strategy for sustainable rural development, and agricultural restructuring in the second half of the year, heard a press conference on July 3 in Hanoi.

Business Petrol prices drop in latest adjustment The retail petrol prices have been reduced by 400-500 VND per litre in the latest adjustment on July 3 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam’s PMI recovers but still under 50 Manufacturers in Vietnam continued to struggle in the face of weak market demand as the second quarter drew to a close. Output and new orders fell again, with the former in part reflecting power outages caused by heatwaves, according to S&P Global.

Business Developing high quality human resources for sustainable labour market recovery: experts Developing high quality human resources is a main solution to help the labour market recover in a sustainable manner, said Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.