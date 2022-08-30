Business Vietnamese, Japanese businesses cooperate in biomass Japan’s Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam Forestry Corporation (Vinafor) to jointly explore opportunities for biomass business in the Southeast Asian country.

Business Disbursement of public investment in 8 months reaches 51% of yearly plan A total of 285.4 trillion VND (12.18 billion USD) sourced from the State budget was disbursed in the first eight months of 2022, equal to 51% of the yearly plan and up 16.9% year-on-year.

Business Removing land price table to prevent real estate overheating Removal of the land price framework issued by the Government will make the market more transparent and prevent real estate from skyrocketing, according to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha.

Business Vietjet sales tickets to celebrate National Day Vietjet offers customers opportunities to fly across Vietnam with a 92% discount promotion to celebrate the National Day (September 2).