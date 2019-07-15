At the conference (Photo: VNA)

– The first conference on soft matter science opened on July 15 at the International Centre of Interdisciplinary Science Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh.The six-day event, part of Meet Vietnam 2019 taking place from March to September, attracted 50 scientists from 19 countries and territories around the world.Soft matter is a subfield of condensed matter comprising a variety of physical systems that are deformed or structurally altered by thermal or mechanical stress of the magnitude of thermal fluctuations. They include liquids, colloids, polymers, foams, gels, granular materials, liquid crystals, and a number of biological materials.At the event, participants will present and discuss latest research and issues on soft matter from basic physics of liquid, colloids, interactive surface to practical application in biomedical and synthetic materials.The meeting is an opportunity for Vietnamese scientists to meet, cooperate, share experience with and get updates from their colleagues around the world, thereby developing research on soft matter in Vietnam.The conference on soft matter science is expected to take place annually from 2019. - VNA