Hanoi (VNA) – The 2023 Cross-border E-commerce Expo Vietnam, the first of its kind, will take place in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.

According to Statista market research company of Germany, online sales will account for about one-tenth of Vietnam’s total retail sales and revenue of the country’s e-commerce market will reach 9 billion USD by 2025.

Products such as cosmetics, home appliances, electronics, fashion, toys and furniture are the fastest growing sectors in Vietnam's e-commerce. And it is likely that the new retail model will have a strong impact on the traditional sales method.

Statista also revealed that in 2017, the number of online consumers in the country only accounted for about 28% of the total customers. By 2020, the figure climbed to nearly 50%. It is estimated that by 2025, with a population of about 100 million, the number of online consumers in Vietnam will exceed 70%.

Vietnam's e-commerce business is rapidly catching up and surpassing other ASEAN countries. In the United Nations 2020 e-commerce survey on 193 countries and territories, Vietnam ranked 86th, up two places.



In particular, Vietnam is also actively improving and developing e-commerce with the goal of becoming one of the four major countries in Southeast Asia by 2025. Currently, Vietnam's 40 million online shoppers' average spending is about 210 USD a year, ranking second among ASEAN countries.

During the two-day event, the organiser - Vinexad National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC - will integrate deep cooperation with overseas warehouses, logistics delivery, platform distribution, and mainstream e-commerce platforms. There are also plans to invite a large number of multi-channel networks (MCNs), influencers, anchors, and internet celebrities to fully utilise new media and marketing concepts.



The organiser will also leverage the resources of live streaming sales and agency operations to connect exhibitors with new marketing and sale channels. In addition, the local service team will provide follow-up services for exhibitors./.